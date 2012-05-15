Bobbi Kristina To Appear In Whitney Houston Tribute At Billboard Awards

This past Mother’s Day was a hard one for Bobbi Kristina. This is the first one she didn’t spend with her mother Whitney Houston.

Bobbi Kristina is about to pay tribute to her mother at Sunday’s Billboard Awards. Bobbi Kristina will be taking part in the tribute segment to Whitney Houston. Brandy, Monica, and Usher will present along side Gladys Knight, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown as well as giving special performances. While the aforementioned stars’ contributions are set, details surrounding Bobbi Kristina’s participation is shrouded in secrecy.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Houston family announcing their Lifetime reality show. Presently titled The Houston Family Chronicles, the reality series will consist of 10 one hour episodes. The reality series is slated to air later in the year. We know the show will be crazy and a ratings juggernaut.

You can catch the Billboard Awards Sunday May 20th at 8 pm. Can Bobbi Kristina sing? Should she sing during the tribute or just speak?

