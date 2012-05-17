The Dream Announces ‘Love IV’ Release Date

Singer-songwriter The Dream is prepping the next installment in his Love album collection.

The Dream hit up twitter to let the world know his upcoming disc Love IV MMXII will drop on August 14th. Love IV MMXII is the follow up to 2010’s Love King. Love IV MMXII’s first single is the steamy “Roc.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Terius Nash’s forthcoming project boasts collaborations with Mary J. Blige and another with Gucci Mane. According to the singer, this is his best album and he doesn’t care how it sells because he knows it’s his best work. His main goal is to challenge your tastes and boundaries more than selling albums.

We wonder will this record challenge fans’ tastes more so than his 2011 free album 1977. Probably because of his recent divorce, 1977 was a little darker in material and sound. Hopefully, Love IV MMXII is a little more upbeat.

I will Leave no Holes in this Album Period, no room to be Hated only Adored or simply just say "you don't fuck with me" but what U won't…. — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 16, 2012

AUGUST 14 — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 16, 2012

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Twitter Beef: The Dream vs. The Weeknd

The Dream: “Blacks Can’t Do Soul Music Anymore!”

The Dream Debuts Blonde Hair [PHOTOS]

Also On The Urban Daily: