Lil Kim Finally Explains Nicki Minaj Beef!

Lil Kim is ready to take away Charlamagne’s “Hip-Hop card” if he doesn’t do his homework!

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim seemed to die down, but The Queen Bee stills harbors ill feelings towards the Barb. During a visit to “The Breakfast Club,” Lil Kim delved into the essence of the rap beef and still feels that Nicki didn’t pay her respect when Nicki bit her style!

The beef between Kimberly and Onika is deeper than we suspected. It stems from a failed venture with Birdman and Slim of Cash Money. Kim claims that while Nicki would say she loved her, she also hated her and that isn’t paying homage.

According to Kim, Nicki was very arrogant and catty. Kim also takes credit for bringing Nicki’s style to the table. She says Nicki was in the studio with her before signing with YMCMB and hating then!

“Every single record she’s made was coming at me[…] and that Puffy record, she was coming at me!”

Here’s the verse Kim is talking about:

Listen tot he full interview, here!

