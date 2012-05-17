Lil B Collaborating With Drake!

California rapper, Lil B –known for his song “Look Like Jesus”– had his sights set on working with YMCMB artist Drake. The Based God got his wish! Drizzy had agreed to collaborate with the I’m Gay sensation.

“Yeah, we’re about to do something real big,” said B in an interview with Fuse.TV “I can’t speak on it too much right now, but Drake is the only artist [Lil B] wants to work with. We’ve talked about doing some production.”

Lil B (refers to himself in the third person) continued: “[Drake] wants to do something and we’re gonna make it happen.” “Something real big, so just look out for it.”

