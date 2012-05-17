Jennifer Lopez May Not Return To ‘American Idol’

Latina bombshell mogul Jennifer Lopez may be leaving one of her many jobs. Lopez is contemplating not returning to American Idol next season.

Jennifer Lopez has been with American Idol for two seasons and might not return for a third because of the airtight shooting schedule. Ellen DeGeneres recently had J.Lo on as a guest where they spoke about the singing competition. DeGeneres held Lopez’ judging position before Lopez took the spot. Lopez said, “I really enjoy it,” when asked about her $12 million a season job. “Now this is my second year — I don’t know if I can go for a third year. I miss doing other things. It really does lock you down, which was nice the first year with the babies being 3, but now they’re getting more mobile, they’re about to go into school … So I just don’t know,” Lopez said to Ellen.

Jennifer Lopez has a right to be concerned about her schedule considering she is promoting her latest movie What To Expect When You’re Expecting and a 20-city headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias. That’s a lot for a single woman to deal with, but she also has kids and nannies to look after. Would you be upset if J. Lo left American Idol? Do you still watch it should have been my first question, right?

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Jennifer Lopez Battles First Husband Over Alleged Sex Tape

Struggle Actresses: We Love Them Even Though They Can’t Act! [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez Sued By Former Driver