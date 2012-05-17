UPDATED: Donna Summer Dead At 63

Donna Summer, 63, has died after her battle with Cancer, reports TMZ. Summer–The Queen of Disco– passed on this morning in Florida. She was known in the ’70s for her groundbreaking musical contributions and style. In her lifetime, Donna won five Grammy awards.

Some of her greatest hits of the 70’s include: “Last Dance,” “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls.” In the 80’s she released: “She Works Hard for the Money” and “This Time I Know It’s for Real.”

Summer leaves behind two children and husband Bruce Sudano of the group Brooklyn Dreams.

***UPDATE***

Donna suffered from Lung Cancer which sources say could have developed after inhaling toxic particles during the 9/11 attacks on NYC.

Donna’s family releases statement: [They] “are at peace celebrating her extraordinary life and her continued legacy.”

RIP to a legend and to all those we lost!

Chuck Brown, D.C.’s ‘Godfather Of Go-Go’, Dead At 75

Football Legend Junior Seau Found Dead

Autopsy Report Shows Don Cornelius Suffered From Seizures

Dick Clark Dies Of A Heart Attack

Also On The Urban Daily: