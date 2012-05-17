Celebrities React To Death Of Donna Summer

Though the passing of Donna Summer was just announced and confirmed, celebrities have gone to Twitter to express their sadness.

Judging from the outpouring of emotion and support for Summer’s grieving family, Donna Summer touched a lot of lives and her music will live on. Check out some of the reactions taken from twitter from some of your favorite entertainers.

Rest In Peace Donna Summer!

I'm getting tired of these 3 keys…RIP this time to Donna summer an amazing trailblazer ! — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) May 17, 2012

Unlike yours. RT @billyraycyrus R I P #Donna Summer LEGEND !!! Your music will live forever. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) May 17, 2012

The last dance will always be yours, Donna Summer. Rest in peace. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) May 17, 2012

Wow…RIP “@Newsweek: April 1979: Donna Summer lands Newsweek cover – coverline "Disco takes over" (h/t @NWKArchivist) pic.twitter.com/okctvPTv” — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 17, 2012

"I don't care if I'm beautiful; I don't care what I am on the outside. It isn't about the outside." RIP Donna Summer — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) May 17, 2012

R.I.P Donna Summer…I remember roller skating to hits like "Last Dance" "Hot Stuff" & "Bad Girls." Synonymous with the 70's.. #QueenOfDisco — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) May 17, 2012

RIP DONNA SUMMER — #legend — DJ Whoo Kid (@DJWhooKid) May 17, 2012

Donna Summer. Man I can't believe this— like "My Baby Understands" was on my workout playlist this morning! This MORNING! God…I just… — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 17, 2012

RIP Donna Summer. We're losing our legends at an alarming rate. — bryanmichaelcox. (@BRYAN_M_COX) May 17, 2012

My condolence to #Donna Summer's family & love ones. She will be terribly missed. She was truly the #Disco Queen! — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) May 17, 2012

