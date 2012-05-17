CLOSE
Celebrities React To Death Of Donna Summer

Celebrities React To The Death Of Donna SummerThough the passing of Donna Summer was just announced and confirmed, celebrities have gone to Twitter to express their sadness.

Judging from the outpouring of emotion and support for Summer’s grieving family, Donna Summer touched a lot of lives and her music will live on. Check out some of the reactions taken from twitter from some of your favorite entertainers.

Rest In Peace Donna Summer!

Donna Summer

