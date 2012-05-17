50 Cent Hospitalized For Surgery

50 Cent surrounded himself with stuffed animals after being hospitalized for surgery. Curtis didn’t elaborate on his ailment, but did tweet ‘I’m in the hospital but my gangsta grillz LOST TAPE is done so it will be out on time.’

50 was reluctant to go into surgery and reached out to friend, Floyd Mayweather whose phone was off at the time that he called. Folks are speculating that is just a stomach virus but we don’t know any stomach virus that requires surgery…

DJ Drama told XXL Magazine XXLMag: ‘First they wanted to keep it quiet (50’s illness), but he’s not a quiet guy.

Get well 50!

I don't want to go into surgery. @FloydMayweather call my phone why your phone off http://t.co/XoW0mbQq — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2012

