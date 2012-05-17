‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Cast Officially Revealed

VH1 and the producers of Love & Hip-Hop are really cashing in on the budding franchise. The cast for the Atlanta spin-off has officially been revealed after weeks of speculation.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast is comprised of hip-hop producer Stevie J and his girlfriend Mimi Faust, Joseline who is a Latina rapper, R.Kelly protege K. Michelle, Atlanta rapper Rasheeda, Lil Scrappy and his mother, and a woman named Karlie Reed. It’s unclear as to how Karlie Reed is related to hip-hop because not too many people are familiar with her.

When the show was first announced, former Crime Mob member Diamond was to be the star of the show. She vacated her spot on the show when she found out her ex-fiance Lil Scrappy and his mom would be appearing on it as well. We respect Diamond’s decision to not take part in the show and not wanting to publicize the aftermath of her relationship with Scrappy, but that would’ve made for great television.

After hearing the cast of the show, does this make you want to check the show out?

