Tia Mowry Explains Why She Is Leaving ‘The Game’ [VIDEO]

Actress Tia Mowry made a shocking announcement on twitter recently. She announced she was walking away from the hit BET comedy The Game to pursue other ventures. This morning (May 17th) she appeared on VH1’s Big Morning Buzz Live to explain her exit.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Tia Mowry chatted with Big Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keegan about leaving The Game. Mowry says the split from the show was a mutual and amicable parting. Tia made sure to say that because there have been rumors floating around that she was fired. Mowry eludes to the fact all of those rumors are untrue. She says she’s working on a film for ABC Family, her reality series with her twin sister Tamera, and wants to spend more time with her son and husband.

Along with Mowry, Pooch Hall who plays Derwin Davis is leaving the show. He was cast in a new Showtime drama and that show has become his priority. There was talk of Hall’s role on The Game being dramatically cut don to accommodate his shooting schedule with the Showtime series. Without Melanie and Derwin, who are the central characters, leaving how are the writers going to replace them? Are they going to bring Chardonnay and Jason on full-time instead of these random guest appearances?

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Tia Mowry Dishes On How She Keeps Her Marriage Sexy After Giving Birth

5 Black TV Couples Who Shouldn’t Have Married!

Tamera Mowry “I Never Really Grew Up Seeing Color”