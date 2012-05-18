LisaRaye Addresses Stacey Dash Feud And Departure From “Single Ladies”

The lovely LisaRaye did not hold back in her JET cover star. The Chicago-bred actresses addresses longstanding rumors about the reported fight between she and Stacey Dash on the set of Single Ladies. LisaRaye also addresses her relationship with another former co-star, Duane Martin.

What happened with Stacey Dash leaving the show?

Believe me I wish things had worked out because I thought Stacey and I were great together. She was my age and we were working it. It was sex-symbol to sex-symbol. But she didn’t want to be there. I was disappointed about that. She had some issues. I’m not sure exactly what those issues were. In the end, she and VH1 made a decision.

Did the reported nasty exchange really happen?

Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn’t with me. It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3AM and we’d been shooting all damn day. Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I’m like: “Girl, if you don’t say what the director wants you to say.” It wasn’t that serious at first, but it went there.

It’s a bunch of women on the set. We might all be on our damn period at any given point. I just wanted us to move forward. Then the argument took on a life of its own. The show decided to use it for publicity. They just ran with it.

On former co-star and friend Duane Martin:

Duane Martin. I introduced him to my ex-husband [former Turks & Caicos Premier Michael Misick], he got buddy-buddy with him and then turned against me. Just recently, this fool Duane up and sold a building he and I bought awhile ago in Los Angeles, without asking…I don’t care if we’re not friends, just don’t try to f**k me in the interim.

When I heard about him in the middle of Will & Jada’s divorce rumors, I tweeted: sounds familiar. He really aint got enough business.