Mariah Carey: I Wasn’t Dissing Britney Spears

Unlike John Legend, Mariah Carey is not here for anyone thinking she was shading Britney Spears the other day when asked about her thoughts on the pop legend (she is one, let it go) joining Simon Cowell’s signing competition series. When asked about Britney’s new gig on The X-Factor by Extra’s A.J. Calloway, Mimi said, “I love [Britney], honestly. I think she’s a very nice person, but I don’t care who’s going on that show – as long as it’s not me.”

Taking to Twitter to clear the air, Mariah wrote:

”@BritneySpears & @SimonCowell of course I luv+care about you dahhlings, congrats! U never know what’s true or gossip,I was joking around! xo”

Besides, she was only probably joking like that because she’s no longer working on the show, dahling.

RELATED POSTS:

Mariah Still Got It: Performs “Shake It Off” In The Alps [VIDEO]

John Legend Disses Britney Spears

Mariah Carey & Rick Ross Hit The Studio In Miami

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: