Kim Kardashian May Get Her Chance To Befriend Beyoncé

For weeks now there have been rumors that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have told their friend, Kanye West, to keep his new special friend, Kim Kardashian, away from them. Well, if you knew better than to not put much stock in that story, The Sun has a new report for you. Apparently, Jay-Z is throwing a big 40th birthday party for longtime friend and business associate, Ty Ty, and Kim will be in the house.

They report:

JAY-Z is throwing a monster London bash on Saturday for his manager Ty Ty’s 40th birthday – and the guest list looks packed.

The 150 attending include Kim Kardashian, her brother Rob and his girlfriend Rita Ora, plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, Jay’s wife Beyoncé and Kanye West – who is touring the UK with Jay.

A source said: “It’s at a top city venue after Jay and Kanye’s O2 show.

“There will be a dinner first cooked by a chef flown in from New York and then a huge party. “Security is going to be tight.”

Alright, Kim. Go get us a picture…so we know it’s real.

