The Most Jacked Up Celebrity Hairlines Of All Time [PHOTOS]

Our very own barbershop crew has asked the tough question, when it is time to let your hair go? Unfortunately, some celebrities don’t know when to wave the white flag of submission when their follicles go AWOL.

Bossip.com has gathered a list of offenders that should invest in some Rogaine or grab the clippers stat. Everyone clowns LeBron James, but who else is on the list? CLICK HERE FOR THE GALLERY

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED POSTS:

Fellas, When Is It Time To Let Your Hair Go? [VIDEO]

TRUE OR FALSE: Carlos Boozer Sprays On Hair

The Best Black Male Perms

Also On The Urban Daily: