Spurs Clap The Thunder, Take Game One In West Finals

The San Antonio Spurs remain undefeated in the 2012 NBA Playoffs after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of their series, 101 to 98.

Manu Ginobili scored 26 points for the Spurs with Tim Duncan adding 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tony Parker finishing with 18 points. It was the Spurs 19th win in a row, tying the NBA record for longest winning streak kept alive in the playoff.

Game two is on Tuesday night. Watch highlights below courtesy of ESPN.

