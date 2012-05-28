Kenya Bell’s Estranged Husband Sues For Alimony

Basketball Wives star Kenya Bell’s divorce is far from over despite thinking it was. Her soon to be ex-husband former NBA player Charlie Bell is suing for spousal support.

Charlie Bell filed documents in court during their divorce proceedings to have Kenya fork over some cash because his NBA savings is running low after the NBA dropped him in 2011. Charlie Bell says he supported Kenya for years when she had nothing and feels it’s time for her to return the favor. Charlie has been playing ball overseas since leaving the NBA, but the money definitely isn’t the same.

Though he admits he does have a little more than a million dollars in the bank, he says Kenya is the one raking in the big bucks since joining the hit VH1 reality show Basketball Wives. Charlie says Kenya is even selling her mujsic on iTunes since joining the show. With all of the revenue Kenya is creating with her endeavors, Charlie thinks she should kick him a few thousand dollars a month in spousal support. Charlie Bell is claiming he only makes $100k while Kenya is bringing in three times that amount.

Kenya Bell isn’t having that and calls Charlie’s claims and attempts at spousal support nonsense. Kenya says she doesn’t even make that much money from Basketball Wives.

You know times are hard when you have to ask the person you are divorcing for stabbing you for money to live. Especially when they refuse to give you a dime. That’s got to kill a man’s ego. Ouch!

