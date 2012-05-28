Thug Life? Justin Bieber Attacks Paparazzi?

Just yesterday, teen heartthrob–Justin Bieber–was involved with a physical altercation with paparazzi that led to him being the suspect in a criminal battery charge.

According to witnesses, Bieber and girlfriend Selena Gomez were being blocked by a photog. “Justin got out of the car and asked the guy to move away but he wouldn’t, and a scuffle ensued,” TMZ reports.

Coincidentally, a week before the incident, Justin Bieber trained with legendary boxer–Mike Tyson.

Biebs was feeling froggy and leaped!

