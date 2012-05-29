Kanye West Wants To Create An Amusement Park

The spirit of Michael Jackson lives in Kanye West. Like the King of Pop, the multi-platinum rapper and producer has his ideas of opening up his own amusement park. Kanye recently made the revelation to GQ.

He tells the magazine, “What I want to do post-Grammys is I want to work on cities, I want to work on amusement parks, I want to change entertainment experiences or life.” West says he hopes to complete the project in partnership with creatives at his design firm Donda. He’s already looking to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen and Mirror Mirror filmmaker Tarsem Singh for inspiration.

Kanye explains: “Something like if McQueen or Tarsem was to meet the entertainment value of a Cirque du Soleil (circus arts company) or a Walt Disney. With the Donda company, this is our first installation.”

RELATED POSTS:

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take A Stroll In Cannes

Kanye West “Way Too Cold” Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Sit Courtside At Lakers Game [PHOTO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: