Are Chris Brown and Meek Mills Beefing Over Rihanna?

Another day, another rumored beef. This time the latest says Chris Brown and Meek Mills have a rift over Rihanna.

Via KarenCivil.com: Well now the drama continues as Meek and RiRi were at LIV together last night. Allegedly, Chris Brown and Meek had worked on a song together and once the news of Rihanna and Meek partying together got out, Chris took Meek of the song. Meek then tweeted, “U took me off ya song cause she let me watch da throne!” He erased the tweet, but Chris soon responded with, “She’s a dream chaser! There are a lot of dreamers so she’ll be running forever!” There is another tweet from Meek that says, “Dese chicks belong 2 da game…not u! Never get confused and think that’s all u!” It’s official…shots are being fired.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is tweeting: “the best part is that EYE get to choose!” and “Cupid stay away from my ho’s!!!!”

