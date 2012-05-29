Which Atlanta Housewife Is Facing Separation Rumors?

Phaedra Parks has been the subject to a lot of rumors in recent months and while she may not sue over this one, she certainly won’t be happy to hear.

Rhymes with Snith reports:

According to a friend of a friend one of the Atlanta Housewives has separated from her husband…. Muthaknows, who serves the hottest tea around, just got fresh intel that Phaedra Parks’ husband Apollo Nida may have moved out of their marital home and gotten an apartment of his own in Atlanta. Now, we know from NeNe that fake divorces make for a great story line, so it could just be a stunt

I’m going to go with stunt for $200, Alex.

