Michael Jackson Begs For Sleep In Letter To Lisa Marie Presley [PHOTO]

Michael Jackson’s nickname for his sister Janet Jackson was “Dunk.” Unfortunately, he wasn’t as cute or creative in picking one for himself. In a letter to his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, the late King of Pop signed his name “Turd.”

The letter was originally included in an auction, but was removed from the sale of Jackson’s personal items by Presley. In the note Jackson expressed how badly he needed to sleep and that it was negatively impacting his health.

“I truly need this rest, I haven’t slept literally in 4 days,” he wrote on a faded piece of yellow legal pad paper. “I need to be away from phones and business people.”

After four days without sleep we’d feel like turds, too. Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of Propofol, a drug he took to get sleep. Look at the full letter below. (spotted @ Buzzfeed)

