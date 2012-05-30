15 “In Your Face Rihanna” Pics From Chris Brown & Karrueche

Chris Brown‘s relationship with Karrueche has been the talk of the town since before we even knew who she was. Rihanna’s Navy of followers roasted and even threatened the model via Twitter, causing a bit of a back and forth subliminal war between the two girls. Whether or not Karrueche and Chris’ photos are meant to get a rise out of Rihanna, we’ll never know, but to me, they do feel like jabs to Chris’ old flame.

Karrueche loves posting pics on Twitter almost as much as the “Where Have You Been” singer and because of that, I’ve gathered her (and Breezy’s) best “in your face Rihanna” photos for your viewing pleasure!

Check out this gallery of Karrueche and Chris Brown subliminally angering Rihanna.

