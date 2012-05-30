Stephanie Mills Refuses To Appear On TV One’s ‘Unsung’

Old school soul music fans, you will never get the chance to see Stephanie Mills on an episode of ‘Unsung’.

The Grammy Award winning singer out right refuses to be apart of TV One’s hit show because she wants her life to remain private. Another reason Mills doesn’t want to be apart of the award winning show because the label “unsung” doesn’t apply to her. Mills says the shows producers have been begging her to do an episode of ‘Unsung’ for years. Stephanie Mills also alleges the producers also offered her a tour if she would be on the show, but Mills doesn’t want to be affiliated with the show because she doesn’t like it.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Mills told the Huffington Post, “I don’t like that show… They have approached me quite a few times, but I [won’t] do that show… I’ve always been very private and at 55 I don’t want to open up my life to that… They’ve done Angela Winbush and they even wanted me to say something about her on that show, and I love Angela, we’re sisters. But I had to tell her, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ … I’m not that girl… I don’t want to get on these shows and open my life up; I don’t think it’s anyone’s business… Let me sing, let me do my concerts, let me do music.”

Mills continued, “I don’t feel unsung… I feel like I’ve had a wonderful career. I’ve done wonderful things and met some many wonderful different people. So I don’t feel like I’m unsung at all… They even called my agent and tried to offer me some kind of tour if I did the show, and I was like, ‘I can’t do it’… It [goes against] everything that I believe in.”

Though Stephanie Mills has the right to not do anything she doesn’t want to, but there is a great divide between the generations now. A lot of kids don’t know who Stephanie Mills is and “Unsung” is the perfect vehicle for the younger music fans to be educated. That’s part of the appeal of the show. Stephanie Mills might be doing more of a disservice to her career than helping it.

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Vesta Williams’ Last Interview Before Her Death

REWIND: Roxanne Shante On Lyrics, Beefs & Ph.D’s

Big Daddy Kane Reminisces On TV One’s Unsung

Also On The Urban Daily: