UPDATE: Bobbi Kristina Quits Tyler Perry Show

The loss of Whitney Houston is still too overwhelming for Bobbi Kristina who recently dropped out of Tyler Perry’s TV show “For Better or Worse.”

“She thought she was ready for this, but she wasn’t,” said an insider to RadarOnline. Bobbi allegedly walked off set while filming was taking place.

“Bobbi Kristina had a private breakdown and barely anyone saw it,” said the source. “She was crying and said she needed a minute, she needed a break to get herself together. But then she decided she couldn’t handle doing the show right now. She’s still mourning her mom.”

***UPDATE***

Tyler Perry released a statement, explaining that Bobbi did not have a meltdown on set!

I woke up this morning to my publicist calling me saying that there were reports that Bobbi Kristina walked off the set of “For Better Or Worse”. NOT TRUE AT ALL PEOPLE!!! There is no way that she could have walked off the set because we have finshed taping the season.

After Whitney’s funeral, Krissi and I spent a long time talking about her goals and dreams. She said she wanted to act. That’s when I decided to write her into “For Better Or Worse”. I thought that there would be no better way for me to help her move through the grieving than by giving her something to focus on. The one thing that I learned after my mother’s death is that you have to keep busy and you have to be around people who you can trust, so that when you do grieve you can do it in the safety and privacy of people that care.

Were there tough days for her? Yes of course. Not because of the actng or any job-related issues but because of the fact that she had just lost her mother. And being someone who knows about losing their mother, I know grief comes in different ways and you never know when it’s going to hit you or how it’s going to hit you, for that matter. Some days you’re smiling and happy and some days you’re so broken that you can’t stop crying. So yes she was grieving, but grief aside, she managed to finish her obligation and did a great job at the same time.

So please… PLEASE LEAVE THIS BABY ALONE!!!! AND SHE IS A BABY!!! Please stop the lies and give this child some room to breathe and grieve.

IF IT WAS YOUR CHILD WOULND’T YOU WANT THAT?

-Tyler

