CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

80% Of Rap Fans Say Pusha T Beat Lil Wayne [POLL RESULTS]

Leave a comment

When Lil Wayne released his response to Pusha T’s “Exodus” the reaction from many was pretty “Goulish” indeed. But rather than just speculate on what folks thought, we gave fans a chance to vote for their favorite between the two.

The results of the poll were overwhelmingly in Pusha-T’s  favor, with 80% of respondents saying that “Exodus 23:1” was a better diss record than Weezy’s “Goulish.”  Who will be the real victor in this G.O.O.D Music/ YMCMB battle?

RELATED POSTS:

WATCH: Pusha T- “Exodus 23:1 [VIDEO]

Fecal Matters: Lil Wayne’s Lyrical Obsession With Poop

Lil Wayne Under Investigation For Assault…Again!

Lil Wayne , Pusha T , rap beef

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close