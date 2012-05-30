80% Of Rap Fans Say Pusha T Beat Lil Wayne [POLL RESULTS]

When Lil Wayne released his response to Pusha T’s “Exodus” the reaction from many was pretty “Goulish” indeed. But rather than just speculate on what folks thought, we gave fans a chance to vote for their favorite between the two.

The results of the poll were overwhelmingly in Pusha-T’s favor, with 80% of respondents saying that “Exodus 23:1” was a better diss record than Weezy’s “Goulish.” Who will be the real victor in this G.O.O.D Music/ YMCMB battle?

