DMX Announces “The Weigh In” Tour Dates

New York rapper DMX is mounting his comeback. X has released a mixtape, appeared on Couples Therapy, and is set to drop his album Undisputed which will be available June 26th.

Recently, DMX announced the tour dates of “The Weigh In” Tour. So far there are fifteen dates that have DMX crossing the nation. The tour is in support of The Weigh In mixtape. DMX will begin his tour out in Cincinnati, OH and will wrap in Pensacola, FL.

“The Weigh In” Tour Dates

Jun. 1 – The Inner Circle Cincinnati, OH

Jun. 2 – Epic Event Center Minneapolis, MN

Jun. 8 – Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, NY

Jun. 9 – Chene Park with Nas Detroit, MI

Jun. 10 – Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

Jun. 14 – The Norva Norfolk, VA

Jun. 15 – Star Bar Raleigh, NC

Jun. 16 – Amazura Jamaica, NY

Jun. 21 – Pufferbellies Hyannis, MA

Jun. 22 – Paradise Theater with Swizz Beatz Bronx, NY

Jun. 24 – Croc Rock Allentown, PA

Jun. 30 – Blaisdell Concert Hall Honolulu, HI

Jul. 6 – Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jul. 8 – Firestone Live Orlando, FL

Jul. 10 – Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL

