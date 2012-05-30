Angela Simmons Dating Not-So-Lil’ Romeo?

Angela Simmons was spotted out on a date with her ex-boyfriend Bow Wow’s childhood enemy–Romeo. The heartthrob has been courting Angela Simmons all over town, including The Cheesecake Factory.

Rumors that Angela is engaged to Bow Wow must be false, seeing that she is being photo’d with ex-“Dancing With The Stars” cast member.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED CONTENT: Angela & Vanessa Simmons Owe The IRS A Half A Million Dollars

RELATED CONTENT: Angela Simmons Unveils PETA Ad