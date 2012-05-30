WATCH: Wiz Khalifa – “The Grinder” [VIDEO]

Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa is still dropping visuals from his mixtape Taylor Allderdice. The latest video to hit the internet is for the mixtape closer “The Grinder.”

“The Grinder” is your run-of-the-mill Wiz Khalifa song where he raps about the joys of smoking kush. In the video, Wiz and his homie Three Six Mafia member Juicy J have a night out on the town in L.A.

