New Documentary “Dear Daddy” Explores The Pains Of Growing Up Without A Father

Growing up in a single parent household is not easy. Whether you are a daughter without a father, or a son without a mother, the trials and tribulations of that missing individual will affect your life more than one could imagine.

A new documentary “Dear Daddy” explores the impact of fatherless young women. “The trauma that these girls – these 1.8 million, 18 to 24-year-old black girls, 1.8 million – are carrying on their heart, it’s not been given a voice,” says Director Janks Morton.

“And what I found is that this arc, it goes through a woman’s life. It just manifests itself in all these different ways that I think, that if we can get this generation, you know, an opportunity to purge themselves of this trauma, I think there are some greatness that can begin to happen in the relationship dynamic in blacks,” she continues.

Through one page letters, young ladies in this heart-wrenching clip, open up about their hatred and or gripe with the man who left them behind.

Spotted @Bossip.com

Take a look at the preview and SHARE with us your thoughts!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED CONTENT: Nas Chases His Destiny In New “Daughters” Video

RELATED CONTENT: Will Rappers With Kids Regret Their Lyrics? [OPINION]

RELATED CONTENT: New Book Challenges Dead Beat Dad Stereotypes

Also On The Urban Daily: