Rihanna Linked With New York Knicks’ J.R. Smith

Another day, another Rihanna relationship rumor. This time it involves New York Knicks star J.R. Smith. According to the New York Daily News, the two have been recently dating under the radar.

They report:

We hear the danger-loving Barbadian beauty and the ballplayer have been quietly keeping time together for weeks, and one down-South source tells us that they were “definitely hanging out” in Miami this weekend after Smith’s run-in with cops there on Thursday.

Smith, 26, was picked up in South Beach on an outstanding bench warrant for driving without a valid license. He reportedly bonded out on Friday, in plenty of time to hang with the pulchritudinous pop star over the Memorial Day weekend, and that coincided with the culmination of Urban Beach Week, which the Miami Herald called “South Beach’s biggest party of the year.”

Our source says Rihanna, 24, partied at LIV nightclub in Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel Sunday night and was joined there by Smith.

Rihanna’s former flame Drake was also in the building and was photographed with the sexy stunner, who is once again sporting raven tresses after posting semi-nude photos of herself as a blond on the Internet.

Just like Ri-Ri’s ex, Chris Brown , who assaulted the singer three years ago, Smith has had some serious run-ins with the law and is one of the most heavily tattooed players in the NBA.

Smith drew the ire of NBA executives earlier this year when he posted a picture of the naked derriere of a woman in his hotel room on his Twitter account. The league fined him $25,000 for the transgression.