Did Kim Kardashian Bond With Beyoncé This Weekend?

Kim Kardashian has been a noted Beyoncé stan for some time now. However, after linking up with Kim Kardashian reports surfaced that the Queen nor Jay-Z wanted to be around her. Were those reports shut down this weekend?
Before making an appearance at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a beeline for Beyoncé’s concert with pal Brittny Gastineau and her makeup artist Mario at Revel’s Ovation Hall. Kardashian and Gastineau enjoyed a night of dancing and singing along with the songstress’ chart-topping hits.
Backstage, Kardashian, 31, got a chance to chat with the woman of the evening herself, and the pair were seen greeting each other with an embrace and dancing together. Beyoncé’s husband of four years, Jay-Z, is best friends with Kanye West, Kardashian’s serious boyfriend.
“Kim thought it was such a great show,” a source tells Us Weekly. “There’s always some random rumors there is tension between them and there totally isn’t! Kim had so much fun.”
In other news, Jafar from Aladdin and I are BFFs. He is totally misunderstood, y’all. Look, I don’t think Bey hates her, but I highly doubt they were in the back kicking it over the weekend. Keep hope alive, though, Kimberly.
