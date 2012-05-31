Did Kim Kardashian Bond With Beyoncé This Weekend?

Kim Kardashian has been a noted Beyoncé stan for some time now. However, after linking up with Kim Kardashian reports surfaced that the Queen nor Jay-Z wanted to be around her. Were those reports shut down this weekend?

Us Weekly reports:

Before making an appearance at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a beeline for Beyoncé’s concert with pal Brittny Gastineau and her makeup artist Mario at Revel’s Ovation Hall. Kardashian and Gastineau enjoyed a night of dancing and singing along with the songstress’ chart-topping hits.

Backstage, Kardashian, 31, got a chance to chat with the woman of the evening herself, and the pair were seen greeting each other with an embrace and dancing together. Beyoncé’s husband of four years, Jay-Z, is best friends with Kanye West, Kardashian’s serious boyfriend.

“Kim thought it was such a great show,” a source tells Us Weekly. “There’s always some random rumors there is tension between them and there totally isn’t! Kim had so much fun.”