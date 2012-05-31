New Orleans Hornets Win First Pick In NBA Draft

The New Orleans Hornets finished their season with a 21-45 record this season but came up as big winners in the 2012 NBA draft lottery. The franchise, which recently traded Chris Paul to the Clippers, will now have the first pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

The last time the Hornets drew the first pick was in 1991 when they were in Charlotte and selected Larry Johnson from UNLV. Experts are expecting New Orleans to draft Kentucky Star Anthony Davis.

The Charlotte Bobcats, who set an NBA record for the lowest winning percentage in a regular season, drew the second pick. The Washington Wizards will pick third and the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick fourth.

