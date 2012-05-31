Allen Iverson To Judge: Lock My Wife Up

In the latest edition of As The Divorce Turns, Allen Iverson is asking a judge to lock up his wife, Tawanna Iverson. Yes, really. They’re that mad at each other.

Via TMZ:

A.I. recently filed a motion for contempt in Georgia against his estranged wife Tawanna Iverson, claiming he had a basketball gig in Asia earlier this month … and when he returned home, his house was totally gutted.

According to the docs, Iverson’s wife infiltrated his home while he was gone — pillaging furniture, art, memorabilia … and a large sum of cash.

Iverson says he’s asked Tawanna several times to return the stuff — but so far, she’s refused. Tawannna and A.I. have been warring since she filed for divorce last year. Last month she requested a restraining order, claiming her ex was harassing and threatening her.

Now, A.I. wants a judge to hold Tawanna in contempt for harassing him … and throw her in jail … at least until she returns the stolen goods. He also wants an order barring her from entering the home.

The judge has yet to rule.