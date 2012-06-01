Who is Drake dating? If you believe the gossip columns, the better question might be, “Who isn’t Drake dating?” Over the years, the Canadian hip-hop phenom has been linked to numerous hotties, among them models, singers, and actresses. Keeping track of Drake’s girlfriends can be difficult, but what follows is at least a partial list of Drizzy’s dalliances.

Tyra Banks

In May 2012, Drake was seen at Disneyland with the supermodel and TV star, who recently split with John Utendahl, her boyfriend of several years. According to spies, Tyra was rocking jeans and a T-shirt, suggesting she’s grown pretty comfortable with the man born Aubrey Graham.

Rashida Jones

Tyra might have some competition in actress Rashida Jones, who Drake is said to have met at the Sundance Film Festival and been dating ever since. “She wants them to go public, but he’s reluctant,” a source told the New York Post.

Dollicia Bryan

In January 2012, just a month after the model’s reps confirmed she and Drake were an item, the couple called it quits. The reason, according to reports, was that she suggested his hazel-colored contacts weren’t a good look, and that led to a spat that ended the relationship. At least it wasn’t arbitrary.

Teyana Taylor

The rapper, singer, actress, and recent signee to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint was linked to Drake in 2009. Alas, this romance was not to be: After photos surfaced of them kissing, she accused him of being gay in a webcam video. Adding further intrigue, in 2011, she recorded a version of Drizzy’s “Marvin’s Room” called “Her Room.”

Rihanna

RiRi has confirmed that she dated Drake in 2009, but the fling came after her breakup with Chris Brown, which left her too “fragile” to get serious with anyone. They’ve since been linked numerous times, and given their chemistry in Drake’s 2012 “Take Care” video, it’s easy to see why. In January 2012, the Toronto MC told British DJ Tim Westwood, “Me and Rihanna have a great connection, but no, we’re not together.” Case closed?

Amber Rose

After breaking up with Kanye West, Rose was said to have dated a slew of hip-hoppers, among them Drake. While she denied the hook-up, the two were spotted leaving the Voyeur nightclub in 2010.

Nicki Minaj