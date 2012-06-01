12 Sex Tips From Rihanna

When Rihanna went from good girl, to bad, so did her lyrics. She used to sing about dancing and begging the dj to “Pon De Replay” and now she sings about licking the icing off. There’s something so enviable about Rihanna’s unique way of doing, singing, smoking, sexing whoever she wants with no regards to who’s judging her. As Rihanna continues to get racier in lyrics and lifestyle, we’re left wondering–maybe we could take some pointers from the 24-year-old Bajan beauty.

Must See: Rihanna Covers UK Esquire Magazine

Pointers like what, you ask? How about sex tips from the “Where Have You Been” songstress? Once Good Girl Gone Bad was released, Rihanna began giving out sex lessons and we’re taking notes. Check out this list of Rihanna’s top sex tips from her lyrics.

1. “Push Up On Me” on Good Girl Gone Bad

Come up to my room my sexy little thing And let’s play a game, I won’t be a tease I’ll show you the boom, my sexy little thing

Rihanna’s all about getting down to business. Sometimes you just don’t have time for the teasing.

2. ”Let Me Get That” on Good Girl Gone Bad

I’m a put you on the spot keep the sheet in knots

Knotting up the sheets is a tell-tale sign that things got a little crazy in the sack. What’s better than wild, passionate love making?

3. “Rock Star” on Rated R

Make sure you frisk me good Check my panties and my bra

People forget to play roles in the bedroom. Rihanna knows there’s nothing like cops and robbers that starts with a good frisking!

4. “Rude Boy” on Rated R

I like the way you touch me there I like the way you pull my hair Babe, if I don’t feel it I ain’t faking, no, no I like when you tell me ‘kiss you there’ I like when you tell me ‘move it there’

Sometimes you have to tell you lover exactly what you want and don’t be afraid. Rihanna has no fear and no shame in her game.

5. “S&M” on Loud

Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it Sticks and stones may break my bones But chains and whips excite me

There’s nothing exciting about vanilla sex. Put some flavor in your love life with some good ol’ whips and chains.

6. “What’s My Name” on Loud

Looking for a guy to put in work Oh, oh Oh na na, what’s my name?

There’s nothing sexier than hearing your name moaned in the heat of the moment. Rihanna be knowin’. She made a song about it.

7. “Only Girl In The World” on Loud

Want you to take it like a thief in the night Hold me like a pillow, make me feel right Baby I’ll tell you all my secrets that I’m keepin’, you can come inside And when you enter, you ain’t leavin’, be my prisoner for the night

Sometimes you have to keep your lover prisoner for the night and turn them into your very own sex slave.

8. ”Skin on Loud

Baby strip down for me, Go on take em off. Don’t worry baby, Imma meet you half way

Stripping for your lover is not only effective in love making, but a fun way to get naked.

9. “Cockiness” on Talk That Talk

I can be your dominatrix Just submit to my every order Enter my diamond matrix If you want my golden flower Make me your priority There’s nothing above my pleasure

Dominatrices know what true sexual pleasure is and know exactly how to seek their own pleasure.

10. “Birthday Cake” on Talk That Talk

Put a candle on my mother****ing back baby blow it Love the way you do when you do it like that

I have absolutely no idea what Rihanna’s talking about here (ha) but using candles in between the sheets is hot (literally) and pleasurable.

11. “Roc Me Out” on Talk That Talk

Come over boy, I’m so ready You’re taking too long to get my head on the ground And my feet in the clouds

Head on the ground, feet in the clouds. It’s only right.

12. “Watch N’ Learn” on Talk That Talk

On the bed, on the floor, on the couch Only cause your lips say make it to my mouth Just because I can’t kiss back Doesn’t mean you can’t kiss that

Sex isn’t just for the bed. It can be anywhere and the kiss doesn’t just have to be for lips.

