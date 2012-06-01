12 Sex Tips From Rihanna

When Rihanna went from good girl, to bad, so did her lyrics. She used to sing about dancing and begging the dj to “Pon De Replay” and now she sings about licking the icing off. There’s something so enviable about Rihanna’s unique way of doing, singing, smoking, sexing whoever she wants with no regards to who’s judging her. As Rihanna continues to get racier in lyrics and lifestyle, we’re left wondering–maybe we could take some pointers from the 24-year-old Bajan beauty.
Pointers like what, you ask? How about sex tips from the “Where Have You Been” songstress? Once Good Girl Gone Bad was released, Rihanna began giving out sex lessons and we’re taking notes. Check out this list of Rihanna’s top sex tips from her lyrics.
1. “Push Up On Me” on Good Girl Gone Bad
Come up to my room my sexy little thing
And let’s play a game, I won’t be a tease
I’ll show you the boom, my sexy little thing
Rihanna’s all about getting down to business. Sometimes you just don’t have time for the teasing.
2. ”Let Me Get That” on Good Girl Gone Bad
I’m a put you on the spot
keep the sheet in knots
Knotting up the sheets is a tell-tale sign that things got a little crazy in the sack. What’s better than wild, passionate love making?
3. “Rock Star” on Rated R
Make sure you frisk me good
Check my panties and my bra
People forget to play roles in the bedroom. Rihanna knows there’s nothing like cops and robbers that starts with a good frisking!
4. “Rude Boy” on Rated R
I like the way you touch me there
I like the way you pull my hair
Babe, if I don’t feel it I ain’t faking, no, no
I like when you tell me ‘kiss you there’
I like when you tell me ‘move it there’
Sometimes you have to tell you lover exactly what you want and don’t be afraid. Rihanna has no fear and no shame in her game.
5. “S&M” on Loud
Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
There’s nothing exciting about vanilla sex. Put some flavor in your love life with some good ol’ whips and chains.
6. “What’s My Name” on Loud
Looking for a guy to put in work
Oh, oh
Oh na na, what’s my name?
There’s nothing sexier than hearing your name moaned in the heat of the moment. Rihanna be knowin’. She made a song about it.
7. “Only Girl In The World” on Loud
Want you to take it like a thief in the night
Hold me like a pillow, make me feel right
Baby I’ll tell you all my secrets that I’m keepin’, you can come inside
And when you enter, you ain’t leavin’, be my prisoner for the night
Sometimes you have to keep your lover prisoner for the night and turn them into your very own sex slave.
8. ”Skin on Loud
Baby strip down for me,
Go on take em off.
Don’t worry baby,
Imma meet you half way
Stripping for your lover is not only effective in love making, but a fun way to get naked.
9. “Cockiness” on Talk That Talk
I can be your dominatrix
Just submit to my every order
Enter my diamond matrix
If you want my golden flower
Make me your priority
There’s nothing above my pleasure
Dominatrices know what true sexual pleasure is and know exactly how to seek their own pleasure.
10. “Birthday Cake” on Talk That Talk
Put a candle on my mother****ing back baby blow it
Love the way you do when you do it like that
I have absolutely no idea what Rihanna’s talking about here (ha) but using candles in between the sheets is hot (literally) and pleasurable.
11. “Roc Me Out” on Talk That Talk
Come over boy, I’m so ready
You’re taking too long to get my head on the ground
And my feet in the clouds
Head on the ground, feet in the clouds. It’s only right.
12. “Watch N’ Learn” on Talk That Talk
On the bed, on the floor, on the couch
Only cause your lips say make it to my mouth
Just because I can’t kiss back
Doesn’t mean you can’t kiss that
Sex isn’t just for the bed. It can be anywhere and the kiss doesn’t just have to be for lips.
12 Sex Tips From Rihanna was originally published on hellobeautiful.com