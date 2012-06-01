Brian McKnight Sings About The Joys Of Backdoor Loving [VIDEO]

R&B singer-songwriter Brian McKnight is back to his porno ways. A clip of a tune glorifying anal sex has surfaced on the internet. It’s nastier than “If You’re Ready To Learn.”

Brian McKnight’s latest sex jingle was written as a thank you to YouPorn.com. The porn streaming site helped McKnight’s “If You’re Ready To Learn” sell thousands of copies on iTunes. The track we’ve all come to love as “The P***y Song” became an internet sensation when the porn site began using the song as a greeting when users logged in to their sexy video service.

YouPorn told Brian the best way to thank them for helping his song’s sales was to pen a theme song for the site. McKnight obliged and nailed it..in more ways than one. The lyrics are way nastier than “If You’re Ready To Learn” and are definitely not safe for work. Here’s a sample of the lyrics: “You wanna see some f**king anal, I can get you close enough to smell.”

Now that he’s released two songs immersed in that of the pornographic nature, is it safe to say Brian McKnight is porn’s best songwriter ever? Check out a clip of the song below.

