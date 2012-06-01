Lil Wayne Dissed By Oklahoma City Thunder?

Lil Wayne was a little heated last night. He tried to get into a Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game, but was turned away at the door.

Weezy is an avid basketball fan and wanted to take in an OKC game. The only problem was he didn’t have a ticket to get in. Instead of getting to the bottom of the situation, the Young Money general ran to twitter and aired his feelings. He tweeted, “Going to go to the Thunder game tonight but was denied by the team to be in their arena. Wow.”

A rep for OKC responded to Weezy’s claims of entry denial with, “We did not deny him. His representatives contacted us about court side tickets and we told them we are completely sold out.”

Despite the misunderstanding and Wayne’s misguided gripe on twitter, the rep for OKC said they have no beef with Lil Wayne.Weezy missed a crazy game because OKC blew the Spurs out the water with a final score of 102-82.

Was going to go to the Thunder game tonight but was denied by the team to be in their arena. Wow. Smh. Go Spurs! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 31, 2012

