Kanye West’s Illuminati Inspired Movie Theater [PHOTOS]

Kanye West seems to be getting a head start on his plans to build cities and amusement parks. As if anticipation weren’t high enough for his original movie Cruel Summer, Yeezy took things to the next level by collaborating with a New York architectural firm to design a custom theater for the experience.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Kanye, who has already established a habit of thinking outside of the box, collaborated with OMA, a New York architectural firm, to create a new kind of theater that actually puts fans in a box.

The theater is called the 7S Pavilion, boasting seven different screens that surround the viewer, but come together to make one giant screen. The entire experience is housed under a large, white pyramid. Evidently, Kanye wanted patrons of his movie to be completely immersed in the experience from every angle.

Is “N***as In Paris” Littered With Illuminati Images?

This certainly gives all of Kayne’s Illuminati conspiracy theorists some fresh ammunition.

SEE MORE PICS AT STUPIDDOPE.COM

RELATED POSTS:

Which “No Church In The Wild” Video Is Better? [POLL]

Kanye West Wants To Create An Amusement Park

Kim & Kanye Take A Stroll In Cannes

Also On The Urban Daily: