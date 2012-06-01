LISTEN: Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross – “Black Magic”

Is Meek Mill being indoctrinated into The Illuminati? His new song is called “Black Magic” after all. Relax, we’re joking. Meek Mill and his Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross dropped their song “Black Magic” which is lifted from Self Made Vol. 2.

Ricky Rozay spits the hook that name checks magician David Copperfield while Meek Mill holds down the verses. The two rhyme over the hard knocking beats we’ve come to know MMG for. Meek and Rozay don’t disappoint.

Check out the song below. Do you think this will become a contender for song of the summer? You know Rick Ross and the MMG boys have been running that season for a few years now. Be sure to check out Self Made Vol. 2 when it drops June 26th.

