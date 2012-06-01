Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Surrender To Jail

We hope boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. got all the partying out of his system. It’s being reported Mayweather will surrender himself to the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada this Friday June 1st.

The Money Team’s leader is heading to jail because of the domestic battery charges he caught in late 2010. Mayweather was convicted of pulling his baby mother’s hair and twisting her arm during an argument. Though no one from the five time champ’s camp is spilling any details, it’s been said Money Mayweather will be placed in a small private cell. The secluded cell is for Floyd’s own protection from the other 3,200 inmates in general population.

Mayweather won’t have a television in his cell, which about one third the size of his Las Vegas home, and the TVs in the dining area doesn’t have pay-per-view. That means Mayweather won’t get a chance to see his nemesis Manny Pacquiao square off against Timothy Bradley on June 9th.

Don’t cry for Mayweather though. He will be out of the detention center in a mere 87 days. He was credited with having served three days when he was initially locked up for the domestic crime.

