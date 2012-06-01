Karrueche Tran Goes On Date With Chris Brown’s Ex?

Karrueche Tran is a ride-or-die chick for sure! Draya Michelle–“Basketball Wives LA” –openly admitted that she dated Chris Brown in the past but that didn’t stop Karrueche from chilling with the curvy model!

Karrueche posted a photo of the get-together on Twitter and the ladies look like they are having an interesting time talking about nothing.

