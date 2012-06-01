Shaunie O’ Neal welled up with tears in this exclusive clip of the “Basketball Wives” reunion show as she spoke to Jennifer about the whole debacle between her and Evelyn!

Ever since “Basketball Wives” has been under heavy scrutiny from fans and sponsors, the ladies have made it their businesses to apologize and save face.

Whether it’s fake or not, we are glad to see something good coming out of the pressure applied by viewers!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED CONTENT: Evelyn Lozada: “I Broke The Friend Code, I Miss Jennifer”

RELATED CONTENT: Tami Roman: “I Acted A Pure Fool”

“Basketball Wives” Reunion Clip: Shaunie Makes It Clear For Jennifer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com