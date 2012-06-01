POLL: Should Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Accept A Scholarship?

Justin Combs graduated High School with a 3.75 GPA. The 170-pound defensive back announced that he would be attending UCLA who gave him a $54,000 scholarship.

Justin’s father P.Diddy is reportedly worth $475,000. It seems simple…Diddy should pay for his schooling because he can…but then again, Justin worked hard for his scholarship, so is the answer really that easy?

“Regardless what the circumstances are, I put that work in!!!!,” tweeted Justin. He is correct, he did put in the “work,” but does that mean he should go to college for free when so many others struggle just to get that degree…

or does that not matter?

Diddy could put a million individuals through college, but is that irrelevant? Answer in our poll:

