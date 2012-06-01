Sister 2 Sister Magazine Calls Tami Roman A Liar

Just when Basketball Wives star Tami Roman thought she back in the public’s good graces, a magazine outs her as a liar.

During the final confrontation Jennifer Williams had with Evelyn Lozada on Basketball Wives, Tami Roman and Shaunie O’Neal, Tami said she had the transcripts of an interview Jennifer did with Sister 2 Sister Magazine where she made negative comments about Evelyn and relationship with NFL star Chad Ochocinco. Sister 2 Sister released a statement refuting all claims Tami made in the episode.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

The magazine owned and operated by Jamie Foster Brown posted a message on their site:

‘Sister 2 Sister’ did not send out transcript of conversation with Jennifer Williams Contrary to what you may have heard, Sister 2 Sister did not send a transcript to a member of the “Basketball Wives” cast.

On the season 4 finale of “Basketball Wives” it was implied that Sister 2 Sister gave Tami Roman a transcript of a conversation that Publisher Jamie Foster Brown had with Tami’s co-star Jennifer Williams. We would like to state that those accusations are wrong.

There is no transcript of the exchange that we believe Tami is talking about at the 14:25 mark.

We never had that talk typed out because it was off the record. Simply put, Tami could not have read a copy of the chat because it does not exist.

S2S did post a story that included comments Jennifer made during her exchange with Jamie, which was republished by a number of sites. It is possible that Tami was referring to one of those postings. We would also like to inform our readers that Tami is no longer writing an advice column for our magazine. The last edition of “Ask Tami & Lyric” is in the June 2012 issue of Sister 2 Sister.

How does Tami feel about this one? She lost a source of income because of a comment she made trying to get Jennifer to confess something Jennifer maintained she didn’t do. Hopefully, Tami has learned her lesson about being careful about what she says on camera.

Source

READ MORE HOT REALITY TV COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

What Does Tami Roman Think Of Her Reality TV Rivals? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jermaine Hopkins Breaks Silence On Drug Arrest! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Monica: “My Truth Isn’t Like The Ones You See on ‘Basketball Wives’!”