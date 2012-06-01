SNEAK PEEK: Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta Trailer

The drama is almost here!

The trailer for the Love & Hip-Hop spin off has made its way online. Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta follows the highs and lows, both personally and professionally, of some music industry insiders. Judging from the sneak peek, these men and women are going to be turning it all the way up. Music producer Stevie J is on the show with his current woman. Rapper Lil Scrappy and him mom will be featured along with others.

Check out Love & Hip-Hop:Atlanta when it premieres on June 18 at 8 pm on VH1.

