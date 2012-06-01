Marques Houston On Raz B: “He Likes Attention!” [VIDEO]

After having countless accusations hurled in his direction, Marques Houston finally responds to Raz B’s claims he sexually molested him as teenagers.

Marques Houston did an interview with radio DJs Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds where he opened up about why he never defended himself against Raz B’s accusations he was molested by Houston when he was a member of B2K. According to Houston, he never took any of Raz B’s claims serious because he figured Raz was just looking for attention.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Marques Houston told radio duo, “It was a big joke to me. If you think about the time frames [of] when this guy starts up its always around my album coming out, my album release and now my movie release is coming out so he is talking more. He is lying but its all lies! It’s all BS. He is an attention whore. He wants that attention because B2K was huge and everybody knows how big B2K was and when something like that is stripped from you, and you can’t get any fame you go to the extreme measures and the dude is psycho.”

As much as Marques Houston is in the business, I don’t know why he wouldn’t take an accusation like that seriously. Celebrity or not, if someone accuses me of molesting them and I’m innocent, I’m going to find a way to remedy the situation. Houston has done none of that so what does that make you think about him and Raz B’s claims Houston penetrated him?

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Raz B Calls Members of B2K, Chris Brown, Bow Wow and Ray J Gay

Chris Brown Responds to Raz B’s Gay Accusations: “Don’t Believe The Bullsh*t!”

Are Chris Brown and Meek Mills Beefing Over Rihanna?

Also On The Urban Daily: