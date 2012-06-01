Victoria’s Secret Model Causes Quite the Stir

Samsung is eager to show off their impressive line of Smart TVs and they’ve chosen a very catchy way to do it. Enlisting Victoria’s Secret model Angela Bellotte, the company comically demonstrates the TV’s voice and motion controls. There’s even a guest appearance at :24! Besides the human beauty, the TV is quite sexy as well with it’s thin profile as well as wireless controls. When I was thinking about making my TV purchase, voice and motion control weren’t available yet and though I’m happy with my purchase, I think I might have gone the other way with these new offerings! How about you guys – like what you see?

More Tech at www.themanly-man.com

Also On The Urban Daily: