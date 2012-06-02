Rihanna On The Media: I Live My Life, They Document It

Maybe you’ve noticed, but Rihanna doesn’t care a whole bunch about what people think. This is especially true as it pertains to the press. Speaking with Esquire UK, Rihanna says when it comes to the media, she enjoys her life while they all document it.

She explains:

A lot of things I don’t care for people to know, but it just is. That’s what it’s become. Who wants to be bashed every day of their f–king lives? That’s not fun.

Today I could eat an apple, and ten people like it and one will not. The next day I could do shots and five people will like it and five won’t. What’s important is, you never know. You can’t do it for the reaction because it’s never going to be the same. I learned to live my life with the blinders on. At one point it was so bad, it became numb for me. It was a scary place to be.

I completely shut off from it so much, I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel the good or the bad. It just didn’t matter. It was all a façade. I put my guard up. It hurts when people say negative stuff but you have to decompartmentalize that. It’s not easy.