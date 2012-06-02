Michael Ealy No Longer Dates Women In The Industry

In the new Upscale magazine, Michael Ealy reveals why he can no longer date “crazy women” or women who work in the same field as him. Apparently, he suffers from a bit of a “savior complex” and confused feelings he had on set with women of his past.

Ealy on why he no longer dates women in the entertainment industry:

“I’ve been done with [dating industry women]. You do it for years and years and years—theater, television, film. It’s a workplace thing… But the difference for me now is that I’m mature enough to know that this is a work thing. The minute we stop production, I’m not going to feel this way anymore.”

Ealy on why he dated women who brought on the drama:

“I think there was a part of me that was just attracted to the crazy. I tended to involve myself with women that brought drama. And I had a bit of a savior complex. I thought I could save them from whatever daddy issues or cheating issues [they had]. In the past, I was definitely known as a guy who took himself and his relationships a little too seriously. I won’t say that I always knew how to have a lot fun.”