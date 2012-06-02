Is Tameka Raymond Ready To Tell Usher’s Secrets?

So In Touch Weekly is claiming that Tameka Raymond is ready to spill Usher’s teapot and reveal all of the women he’s bedded while he was married to her.

They report:

Usher’s custody battle with his ex-wife Tameka Foster is heating up. And now, In Touch has learned the mother of Usher’s two young sons, Usher V, 4, and Naviyd, 3, is threatening to air all of the former couple’s dirty laundry.

An insider tells In Touch that 44-year-old Tameka is now threatening to name several big stars she insists her ex husband slept with during their tumultuous two-year marriage, which ended in 2009.

But Tameka might want to think twice about her spiteful tactics against Usher, who is now happily dating Def Jam record executive Grace Miguel, 44.

“Though she’s trying to paint Usher as a wild party boy with a huge sexual appetite, it’s backfiring and making her look bad,” says the insider. “Everyone’s testifying that she’s the one displaying erratic behavior.”

For the record, People is the Bible, Us Weekly is the Quran, and In Touch is like that pamphlet some random man in oversized suit in the summer hands you on the sidewalk. Needless to say, I don’t find them especially reliable. And as a matter of fact, based on what I’ve read about the case it’s not Tameka whose soiling her reputation. Don’t believe? Search Usher on the top right corner of this site.

